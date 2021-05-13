Gov. Beshear says vaccination sites can administer Pfizer vaccines to Kentuckians 12-15 starting tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced state vaccination sites can administer the Pfizer vaccine for Kentuckians ages 12-15, starting tomorrow May 13th.

“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered. Now, many Kentucky children and young teens have a chance to roll up their sleeves and become heroes for their communities by receiving their shot of hope.”

According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 231,000 Kentuckians are in the 12-15 age group, which makes up roughly 5% of the state’s total population.

Governor Beshear also reported 680 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with a positivity rate of 3.08%. Our total number of cases is 450,541.

9 new deaths were reported today, including one new audit death, making the state death total 6,630.

