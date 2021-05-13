Advertisement

Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost

Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost
Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Construction is underway at the Higgins Center for Non-Profits in Bowling Green at no cost.

Scott and Murphy INC. are donating their time and materials to the center to build them a new courtyard.

“We are building a handicap accessible ramp then we’re going to pour a new patio and we’re gonna have brick pavers, and, of course, new handrail and things. So they’ll have a really nice place to come out and utilize with the children, with older people with the people, in the building to come out have meetings. We’re just glad to be able to help do something like this for Kids on the Block and the rest of the organizations,” said Michael Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Scott and Murphy INC.

The center provides office and meeting space for organizations like Kids on the Block, the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Phoenix Rising, Action INC., Glory Baby Ministry, and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

“This is a huge benefit to our community. It’s just amazing when local businesses step up and just provide just such a generous donation and just show up for nonprofits and so we can better do our work,” said Ashley Reynolds, Executive Director, Kids on the Block, and the Higgins Center.

the project is expected to be completed in the next six weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Butler County Murder
UPDATE: New details on Butler County murder
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder
Gas Price Tracker
Gas Price Tracker

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan.
Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan
Plan limits tuition increases to 3% over 2 years to help address campus budget challenges (AP)
CPE prioritizes college affordability with historically low tuition caps
Staying dry to end the work week but rain chances come back on Sunday
Plentiful sunshine on the way!
Owner of gym and cheer coach accused of rape
Owner of gym and cheer coach accused of rape