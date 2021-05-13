Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Construction is underway at the Higgins Center for Non-Profits in Bowling Green at no cost.

Scott and Murphy INC. are donating their time and materials to the center to build them a new courtyard.

“We are building a handicap accessible ramp then we’re going to pour a new patio and we’re gonna have brick pavers, and, of course, new handrail and things. So they’ll have a really nice place to come out and utilize with the children, with older people with the people, in the building to come out have meetings. We’re just glad to be able to help do something like this for Kids on the Block and the rest of the organizations,” said Michael Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Scott and Murphy INC.

The center provides office and meeting space for organizations like Kids on the Block, the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Phoenix Rising, Action INC., Glory Baby Ministry, and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

“This is a huge benefit to our community. It’s just amazing when local businesses step up and just provide just such a generous donation and just show up for nonprofits and so we can better do our work,” said Ashley Reynolds, Executive Director, Kids on the Block, and the Higgins Center.

the project is expected to be completed in the next six weeks.

