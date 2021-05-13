BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods make it two wins in a row over the Asheville Tourist after their 8-7 win on Wednesday night.

Both Greg Jones and Grant Witherspoon finished with 3 RBI’s apiece to lead the home team. Bowling Green is now 6-2 on the year and 2-0 at home.

These two teams will do it all over again on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

Hot Rods box score 05-12-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.