Hot Rods make it two wins in a row over the Asheville Tourist

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods make it two wins in a row over the Asheville Tourist after their 8-7 win on Wednesday night.

Both Greg Jones and Grant Witherspoon finished with 3 RBI’s apiece to lead the home team. Bowling Green is now 6-2 on the year and 2-0 at home.

These two teams will do it all over again on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

