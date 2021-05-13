Lady Toppers defeat UTSA and advance in the C-USA softball tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Lady Toppers got a huge win on Wednesday night over the UTSA Roadrunners in the second round of the Conference USA Tournament.

WKU was able to get a 3-2 win behind a relief pitching performance by Katie Gardner. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lady Tops Jordan Ridge drew a walk that brought the go-ahead run across the plate.

With the win, Amy Tudor and WKU become the first host to win a tournament game since 2013.

The Lady Tops improve to 28-12 on the season and will host #1 seeded North Texas on Thursday in the third round of the tournament.

