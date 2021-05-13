Advertisement

Marty Eubanks Karate

MARTY EUBANKS KARATE
MARTY EUBANKS KARATE(MARTY EUBANKS KARATE)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

About Us:

World Champion Karate Academy was established in Bowling Green in 1978. Founded by Sensei Ken Eubanks, the tradition and discipline has been carried on by Sensei Marty Eubanks.

At WCKA we encourage all ages to experience the journey of earning a black belt. The journey will not be easy or given. Each student will be held to a higher standard in respect, focus, and self-discipline inside and outside of the dojo. We believe that the journey is not only about earning a black belt, but being a black belt. We live by the principles of black belt excellence at all levels. Along the way our students will discover the champion within them. When you earn a black belt thru WCKA you will know that you are among the elite.

Visit our dojo and discover why we are the best martial arts school for you!

270-202-7637 | martyeubankskarate@gmail.com

1333 Magnolia Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky

