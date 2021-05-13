Advertisement

Murder investigation in Butler County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Morgantown, KY. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a murder in Butler County.

According to officials, KSP was called to investigate on Wednesday, in reference to a deceased male inside a home on Caneyville Road.

Troopers and detectives found Michael Embry, age 57, of Morgantown dead at the home.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office pronounced Embry deceased at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and foul play is suspected.

Kentucky State Police request anyone with information regarding the death of Michael Embry to call (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Gas Price Tracker
Gas Price Tracker
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder
Warren County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police need help finding suspected trailer...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused of stealing trailer

Latest News

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding more than $400,000 in literacy grants to...
Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards over $400,000 to South Central Kentucky nonprofits
Tracking sunshine once again for Thursday with slightly warmer conditions!
Mostly sunny Thursday as we start the warming trend!
Kaley
Kaley LIVE at Simply Chic Boutique in Glasgow
Good News
Good News: Scott & Murphy Builds Courtyard at Higgins Center for Nonprofits