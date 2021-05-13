Murder investigation in Butler County

Morgantown, KY. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is investigating a murder in Butler County.

According to officials, KSP was called to investigate on Wednesday, in reference to a deceased male inside a home on Caneyville Road.

Troopers and detectives found Michael Embry, age 57, of Morgantown dead at the home.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office pronounced Embry deceased at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and foul play is suspected.

Kentucky State Police request anyone with information regarding the death of Michael Embry to call (270) 782-2010.

