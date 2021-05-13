Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a Russellville gym owner was arrested and charged with the rape of a student.

According to the report, the Russellville Police Department received a report on Monday regarding a sexual assault at Royalty Allstars Gym. Authorities said the investigation revealed that the gym’s owner, Galwyn Harris, had sexually assaulted a female student.

Harris was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape 1st degree and three counts of sexual abuse third degree.

