Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student

Galwyn Harris
Galwyn Harris(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a Russellville gym owner was arrested and charged with the rape of a student.

According to the report, the Russellville Police Department received a report on Monday regarding a sexual assault at Royalty Allstars Gym. Authorities said the investigation revealed that the gym’s owner, Galwyn Harris, had sexually assaulted a female student.

Harris was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape 1st degree and three counts of sexual abuse third degree.

