Advertisement

Section of Dripping Springs Road closed for repair

A section of Dripping Springs Road will be closed for repairs.
A section of Dripping Springs Road will be closed for repairs.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County drivers will need to be aware of a closure of a section of Dripping Springs Road.

On Thursday, Barren County Judge/Executive Michael Hale announced that a section of Dripping Springs Road, from the 3047 address to the railroad crossing, would be closed to through traffic until further notice.

Judge Hale said the closure was necessary due to road damage at this location while repairs were made.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Kentucky State Police
Murder investigation in Butler County
Gas Price Tracker
Gas Price Tracker
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder
FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year

Latest News

The JA Student of the Week is Jonathan Turner
The JA Student of the Week is Jonathan Turner
Beautiful sunshine this midday in Cumberland County!
Sunshine and cool conditions continue through the rest of the week
A sunny but cool start to the day!
Sunshine and warmer conditions for Thursday!
Interview
Greenwood Youth Basketball Camp