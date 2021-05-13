Section of Dripping Springs Road closed for repair

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County drivers will need to be aware of a closure of a section of Dripping Springs Road.

On Thursday, Barren County Judge/Executive Michael Hale announced that a section of Dripping Springs Road, from the 3047 address to the railroad crossing, would be closed to through traffic until further notice.

Judge Hale said the closure was necessary due to road damage at this location while repairs were made.

