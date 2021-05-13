Shop local at Simply Chic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mother and daughter duo boutique located in Glasgow is a place that welcomes all.

“We have been open for almost 6 years and we have a large variety of things here,” said Kallie Bellamy, Owner.

A large variety of dresses, tops, blazers, shoes, and more.

“We also have something for every age. We have customers from 13 to 60. We have all sizes from extra small to double XL,” said Bellamy.

Bellamy tell 13 New that it is so important to shop local and support not only local businesses, but your community as well.

“It’s the heart of your community, that is your neighbors business your best friends business. So I think it’s important to support those that you know personally,” said Bellamy.

Simply Chic is located at 820 W Main St, Glasgow.

