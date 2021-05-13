Advertisement

Southern Smashing
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

How It Works

  • You must be 18 or older to enjoy our Rage Room.
  • Reservations are preferred, but we can take walk-ins schedule permitting. Up to 6 people can enter the Rage Room at a time. All parties must reserve online.
  • Rage Room visits last between 30 minutes and 1 hour depending on which room is chosen. This includes check-in, gearing up, safety briefing, and 30-minutes to an hour of smashing.
  • When visiting Southern Smashing wearing closed-toed shoes is required for your safety.
  • Ragers must wear protective equipment
  • Must follow all posted rules
  • If with a partner no hitting them
  • Each session starts with a safety tutorial to remind you of the rules of the Rage Room.

Contact Us:

http://southernsmashing.com/

(270) 991-6920

southernsmashing@gmail.com

6234 Nashville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104

Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Wednesday: 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday: 3:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Saturday: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Sunday: CLOSED

