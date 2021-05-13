Southern Smashing
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
How It Works
- You must be 18 or older to enjoy our Rage Room.
- Reservations are preferred, but we can take walk-ins schedule permitting. Up to 6 people can enter the Rage Room at a time. All parties must reserve online.
- Rage Room visits last between 30 minutes and 1 hour depending on which room is chosen. This includes check-in, gearing up, safety briefing, and 30-minutes to an hour of smashing.
- When visiting Southern Smashing wearing closed-toed shoes is required for your safety.
- Ragers must wear protective equipment
- Must follow all posted rules
- If with a partner no hitting them
- Each session starts with a safety tutorial to remind you of the rules of the Rage Room.
Contact Us:
(270) 991-6920
6234 Nashville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104
Hours:
Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday: 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 3:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Friday: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Saturday: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Sunday: CLOSED
