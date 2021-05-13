Staying clear and cool tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We stayed dry today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures peaked into the upper 60s but we’ll be cooling down after the sun sets.

Our first taste of rain comes Sunday! (wbko)

Plentiful sunshine is on the way tomorrow as high pressure dominates the region. A slow but steady warming trend is expected within the next several days! Temperatures will be climbing into the mid 70s this weekend. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday though we’re not expecting a complete washout. Definitely get the outdoor chores done before Sunday if you can! Isolated showers continue through Monday and Tuesday but we stay seasonably mild. Daytime highs will flirt with the mid to upper 70s! The rain sticks through Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures are expected to top out at the lower 80s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High 72, Low 46, winds E-6

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 75, Low 56, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 73, Low 59, winds S-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1914)

Record Low: 35 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.09″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.