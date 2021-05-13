Sunshine and warmer conditions for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a breezy and chilly Wednesday in south-central Kentucky, but for the latter half of the week, we’ll have a slow warm up that will push us into the 70s by the end of the week!

A sunny but cool start to the day! (WBKO)

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies as high temperatures go back in the mid-to-upper 60s with light northeasterly winds. On Friday, we have even more sunshine in store to end the work week on a good note! High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! The weekend is split as dry conditions are expected on Saturday while Sunday could see isolated showers throughout the day. They do have something in common though - highs in the low-to-mid 70s with southerly winds! By early next week, isolated to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as high temperatures go into the upper 70s! Long range computer models indicate that we will continue the warming pattern for the latter half of the month of May along with seasonal moisture, so scattered showers and storms can be expected for the majority of the following week! Stay with WBKO News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 43. Winds NE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 71. Low 46. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75. Low 56. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1916)

Record Low Today: 35 (1895)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 56

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 11)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2084 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.26″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.40″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

