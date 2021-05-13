T. Marzetti in Horse Cave breaks ground on expansion, adding 220 jobs

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Horse Cave Thursday morning for the groundbreaking of T. Mazzetti’s expansion.

The expansion is bringing 220 new jobs to Horse Cave which is the largest expansion in T. Marzetti’s history. The governor praised the development and growth here in the area at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Not even this pandemic could stop us from being here today,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This is truly exciting. I’m happy to help break ground on this exciting project that’s going to expand Kentucky’s economy and continue the Commonwealth success stories in recent years.”

T. Marzetti is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. At its facilities, they make Chick Fila, Buffalo Wild Wing sauces, Olive Garden dressings, among other products. The products are shipped out to all 50 states.

“It’s part of 350 food and beverage manufacturing, service and technology facilities in Kentucky,” explained Beshear.

“It’s not only a blessing for our county, but this is regional. Many counties are involved. It goes far beyond Hart County,” said John Bunnell, Hart County Industrial Authority.

The 184,500 square foot expansion is a $133 million investment, double from the original plan.

The project was initially announced in February of 2020 as a $93 million project with 140 jobs but was halted due to the pandemic. However, this time allowed the company to expand the scope of the initial project and add more investments and jobs than originally planned.

“The announcement is a significant increase from the original scope,” said Beshear.

Ultimately, the pandemic is a result of the new plan.

“That did result in us pausing our project, which was painful at first, but what we realized during that pause was we had a chance to re-evaluate the business,” said Lisa Rathburn, Vice President of Engineering and Continuous Improvement with T. Marzetti.

Between T Marzetti and Sister Schubert on its campus, the two current facilities employ around 800 people, which will be over 1,000 after the expansion. One manager at the facility says Horse Cave now has more jobs than Glasgow.

“After 15 months of fighting this virus, after 15 months of tragedy, and of difficulty. We are here today, looking forward with optimism and with hope,” said Beshear.

The expansion is expected to be complete in July 2022.

