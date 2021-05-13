BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Jonathan Turner, a senior at Greenwood High School. Jonathan participated in the JA Virtual Job Shadow with M&L Electrical on April 23rd. The job shadow focused on the company, the culture, and jobs within the electrical field and trade industry. Students were given a virtual tour of all M&L Electrical departments and got a glimpse into the daily life of an employee. Jonathan’s favorite part of the job shadowing experience was, “just being able to experience what they do inside M&L and getting my foot in the door shows me that this could be the path I take. Following my virtual job shadow, I would like to have an opportunity to have an in-person job shadow.”

