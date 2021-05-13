Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Kentucky State Police
Murder investigation in Butler County
Gas Price Tracker
Gas Price Tracker
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student

Latest News

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack
Pipeline should "return to normal" by end of week
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang
Rep. Liz Cheney focuses on re-election after removal from party leadership
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) looks ahead to re-election after removal from party leadership
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate