An unnamed person acknowledges responsibility for damage at Cove Hollow Cemetary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office, someone has come forward to take responsibility for vandalism at the Cove Hollow Cemetary.

Authorities did not release any names.

The church said they will not press any charges against the individual and will allow those responsible to repair the damage.

The damage occurred from a hit and run collision at Cove Hollow Cemetary this past weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.