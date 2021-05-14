Advertisement

An unnamed person acknowledges responsibility for damage at Cove Hollow Cemetary

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office, someone has come forward to take responsibility for vandalism at the Cove Hollow Cemetary.

Authorities did not release any names.

The church said they will not press any charges against the individual and will allow those responsible to repair the damage.

The damage occurred from a hit and run collision at Cove Hollow Cemetary this past weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County Murder
UPDATE: New details on Butler County murder
Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Twilight Crooks
Crime Stoppers: Twilight Crooks Cold Case Murder

Latest News

Our first taste of rain comes Sunday!
Staying clear and cool tonight!
Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost
Higgins Center for Non-Profits gets new courtyard at no cost
Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan.
Bowling Green Hot Rods pay tribute to super fan
Plan limits tuition increases to 3% over 2 years to help address campus budget challenges (AP)
CPE prioritizes college affordability with historically low tuition caps