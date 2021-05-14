Ballroom Dance studio opens in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get your dancing shoes on! Bowling Green has a new ballroom dance studio.

The new school’s motto is “anyone can dance,” and the owner sticks to it by teaching new dancers from age 4 all the way up to 100.

They are excited to welcome students for a fun and unique experience.

“When you come to a Ballroom Dance Studio, expect a really good time, expect the unexpected. Enjoy it, enjoy every second of it knowing that no one is born a dancer. Dancing starts by learning your first step, and that is what we do for every beginner, is coming in and taking your very first step,” said Brooke Mortimer, Owner.

If you are interested in learning the art of dance, but nervous about that leap into a dance they will be there to catch you if you fall.

“By the end of it we will have you rocking and rolling to the music, all you need to do is reach out to us,” said Mortimer.

The owner tells 13 News that she is excited to be in the Bowling Green community.

The school’s grand opening will be next weekend, May 22. They are located on Porter Pike.

