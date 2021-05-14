Barren Co. seniors choose a variety of paths following graduation

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - For the whole month of May, WBKO News is featuring different graduation stories from seniors in Southcentral Kentucky.

Whether it’s a trade school, a university or the military, the Barren County seniors are traveling down their own unique paths after turning that tassel.

“I plan to do my full 20 years in the guard,” said William Poynter.

“I plan to go to Campbellsville to play football and to get my degree in physical education,” said Corbin Murphy.

“I plan to attend Western Kentucky University for a double major in both Spanish and Arabic with teacher certification and a minor in teaching English as a second language,” said Cody Smith.

Of the 260 students graduating Saturday, many said their high school education helped prepare them for one of the biggest decisions of their lives.

“They just really helped me kinda find my passion and what I enjoy doing,” said Aaron Lee.

“I’ve been able to job shadow people that have the same field that I want to go into,” said Kathryn Thorpe who is going to University of Louisville to study biology.

After taking a trade course his junior year, Aaron Lee says he has decided to take the practical route of SKYCTC.

“I plan to get an industrial maintenance degree and an electrical technology degree. And then after that, I’m going to work off hours for a master electrician,” he said.

And then there’s William Poynter who enrolled in the National Guard at 17 years old, and hopes to serve his country and pay for school simultaneously.

“I’ve always felt patriotic and wanted to serve my country and then I figured out I could get free college out of it,” said Poynter. “After I graduate high school, I go to AIT, which is job training for 13 weeks to learn how to be a diesel mechanic. And after that, I’m planning on going to SKYCTC.”

Meanwhile, many students have chosen to go to a university. Students at Barren County altogether racked up around $2.4 million in scholarships. Maddie Anderson is one of those students with a full ride.

“I’m going to the University of Kentucky, and I’m going to do the Global Scholars Program. And that’s a program through the Lewis Honors College, and only 40 students are picked each year,” said Anderson.

Starting tomorrow, after those tassels are turned and hats tossed in the air, these seniors set to embarks on the next chapter in their life.

“I just thank all my teachers thank Barren County High School and thank my family for the support know this,” said Lee.

Barren County’s graduation takes place tomorrow at 2 p.m. Trojan Trail will be closed down for two hours at that time.

If you would like to feature a senior, submit their graduation photo by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.