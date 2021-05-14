Clear and cool tonight, but warmer tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A beautiful end to the work week as we track mostly sunny conditions for your Friday evening. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s this evening.

Cool tonight but warmer tomorrow! (wbko)

Grab a light jacket as you’re headed out the door because temperatures will dip into the mid 40s tonight. You’ll want to toss by around lunch time Saturday as we warm up to the mid 70s! Clouds will also roll in which will make for an overcast start to the weekend. We have a warming trend ahead but that also comes with an active weather pattern! Scattered showers will be on tap for Sunday as temperatures climb to the lower 70s. This pattern will drag into the beginning of your work week so have that umbrella in hand! Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday as showers move through the region. Temperatures will flirt with the lower 80s by Wednesday though so expect warmer conditions! This doesn’t come without a price as we track isolated thunderstorms through Friday! Storms will contain moderate to heavy pockets of rain. Model guidance shows rainfall totals up to 1.5″ by the end of next week.

Rainfall totals showing up to 1.5" for next week. (wbko)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 75, Low 56, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High 73, Low 59, winds S-6

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warmer. High 76, Low 62, winds S-9

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 96 (1916)

Record Low: 37 (1910)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+1.92″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

