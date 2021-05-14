Cold start, but a warmer Friday in store with more sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a pleasant Thursday with sunshine and warmer conditions, we have much of the same going into the end of the work week!

Great weather today to go out for a walk - but if you're going outside in the morning, have the jacket and even sweatpants as we have a cold start in south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

High pressure continues to dominate the region and deliver cool and dry conditions throughout the Ohio Valley region into the northern Tennessee Valley. After a cold start, Friday will see improving temperatures with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! Skies will be mostly sunny along with a few afternoon clouds that will develop due to daytime heating. Winds will be light out of the east between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight we’ll have more cold conditions along with mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will fall in the low-to-mid 40s with light east and southeast winds. Saturday will stay dry as mid-to-high level clouds will move in throughout the day to create partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region. High temperatures will once again be a little warmer and go into the low-to-mid 70s with southerly winds. Late Saturday night will have some showers move in from the west towards the east and will continue into Sunday. Sunday will still have highs in the upper 60s and the low 70s, but skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day.

The shower activity continues into next week as the unsettled weather pattern really takes hold in south-central Kentucky! Scattered showers are in the forecast on Monday through Wednesday with some embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs during this period will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By the latter half of next week, shower and storm chances will become more isolated with highs going into the upper 70s and low 80s. Long range computer models continue to support temperatures near to slightly above normal along with near normal moisture - which means more hit-or-miss showers and storms possible!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 73. Low 44. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75. Low 56. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 73. Low 59. Winds S at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1916)

Record Low Today: 37 (1910)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 57

Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: High (7 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1771 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 42

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+2.09″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+5.23″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

