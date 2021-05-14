Advertisement

Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference attended by Hill's daughter, Karissa, center, and sister Shawna Barnett, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Karissa Hill said she considered her father an "everything man" because he did so many things.(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has reached a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone.

The settlement announced Friday is the largest in city history.

The city attorney says no amount of money will bring Hill back to his family, but called the settlement an important and necessary step in the right direction.

The settlement will also rename a city gym frequented by Hill.

The officer who shot Hill was fired and has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stewart
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Butler County murder
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball forecast!
A warmer afternoon to end the week on a bright note!
Stefanik speaks of Republican unity
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home