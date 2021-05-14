Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic comes to Morgantown Saturday

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morgantown, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, May 15, Wild Health will provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Charles Black City Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Two weeks ago, Wild Health was in was in our county, and they vaccinated 23 people,” Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said. “So, they will be back again this Saturday.”

The goal is to make the setup as accessible as possible for the whole community. No ID, insurance card, or payment is required. You can pre-register to get a vaccine here, but an appointment is not necessary.

“Walk-ins are welcome tomorrow too, and we highly encourage that for everyone,” Flener said. “It’s really easy to do, you just drive up and go through this procedure, and they give you your shot, and you go on.”

Children ages 12-15 will be able to be vaccinated at the site. The MoGo shuttle will be providing free rides within city limits, to set up a time to be picked up you can call 270-526-0330.

“From the beginning of the vaccination part of this, we’ve had a pretty good turnout on our end here in the county for the ones that want it, and we’re proud that our people turn out for these,” Flener stated.

The drive-thru clinic will return to Morgantown at least one more time to give people their second dose of the shot. Flener wanted to thank the city of Morgantown and Butler County emergency management for working together to make the vaccine event possible.

