BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today Governor Beshear reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the state total to 451,213 cases.

4 new deaths were reported along with 3 new audit deaths, making the state total 6,637 deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 3.04%.

