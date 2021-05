BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grant Witherspoon homered and had four RBIs, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods(6-3) dropped the third game of a six-game series to the Asheville Tourists (4-4) 6-5 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The two teams will play the fourth game of the series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Hot Rods box score 05-13-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

