Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jessica Blair

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Munfordville, Ky. (WBKO) - May is Mental Health Awareness month and one professional in Munfordville is being recognized for her efforts in the profession.

Jessica Blair runs a specialized mental health camp for children with special needs, mental health issues and school related problems.

Robert Cassman who works with Jessica says, “She works with children of all ages up until about 13 or so they have behavior problems, developmental issues, that sort of thing, but what makes her unique and special competitor of the therapists is the lengths that she’ll go to to help them. She helps them with their school, she helps them gather resources, donated clothes, that sort of thing.”

Blair runs a specialized mental health camp that during the pandemic helped a lot of families. Children were encouraged to take their school work to the Therapeutic Rehabilitation Program.

During the Therapeutic Rehabilitation Program Jessica teaches children social skills, mental health skills and ways to communicate with their parents.

Blair says she enjoys her job, and everything she does is for the children.

“My heart swells genuinely, because if I could make that one small difference, that’s all that matters, so if everyone had that same concept, what this world could be, really, if they put all of that energy into one child, at least one child, you don’t have to see them, you don’t have to have the recognition. You don’t have to be thanked for what you do. You just know that in that moment, they could count on you and then they were loved. That’s all that matters,” says Blair.

She also adds, “Even though you don’t want the recognition, you might feel overlooked, which is okay, that’s part of our job. So we don’t need the recognition. We don’t need to be pointed out, we don’t certainly need the applause, but every now and then it is nice to hear that you are doing a good job and that someone appreciates you for that.”

