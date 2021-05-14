Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Adair County

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on KY 92 around eight miles east of Columbia.

According to KSP, Michael Scott, age 26 of Columbia, was driving west on KY 92 in a 1995 GMC Sierra truck. Mimi Bairstow, age 87 of Glens Fork, was driving east on KY 92 in a 2006 Ford Explorer. Scott’s vehicle and Bairstow’s vehicle collided head on at the centerline of the roadway.

Bairstow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner’s Office. Scott was airlifted to University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. A portion of KY 92 was closed for several hours to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

