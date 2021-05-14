Advertisement

Local law enforcement honor National Police Week with flag-raising ceremony

National Police Week
National Police Week(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - May 9-15 this year was honored as National Police Week. Local law enforcement from throughout the region met at the old courthouse in downtown Bowling Green to memorialize officers who have died in 2020 or while in the line of duty.

“After the difficult year that we have seen this past year with COVID, with law enforcement with riots, with protests, with police use of force situations, I saw this week is difficult as it has been we really weren’t going to recognize the the national law enforcement memorial week. So I thought was important just to do something for our community and show our honor and respect for those that are really working each and every day out here in the streets,” said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower.

“Regardless of what’s happening, otherwise, we’re going to continue to answer and respond to calls and use the appropriate measures that we see fit. But I think that for them to see that the community come out, continues to support them. And Warren County is a strong supporter of our law enforcement. We have great law enforcement, very professional individuals. And I think that cast itself upon the deputies, and it’s reflective of this community,” said Hightower.

“We had Bowling Green police department, their honor guard. We have Western Kentucky University. We had the Warren County Sheriff’s Office here. We had the Smith’s Grove police chief here. We had our Warren County Regional Jail folks here. Our prosecutor county and Commonwealth’s attorney’s offices were here and other law enforcement the Warren County Drug Task Force was all here in represented and came out to this event today,” said Hightower.

