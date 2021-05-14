Metcalfe County man arrested after accidental shooting

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified by TJ Samson Hospital staff that someone had come to the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

According to MCSO, Jessie R. Lothery and his brother, Shane D. Paceley, were sitting on a coach smoking marijuana at a home on Wilson Circle in the presence of three infants and two adults. Officials said Paceley showed his Ruger 9mm pistol to Lothery. While Lothery had possession of the pistol, it discharged one round, striking Paceley in the right wrist and then continued into the couch. According to the report, the discharge occurred in the direct vicinity of the infants.

Officials said that instead of contacting emergency medical services, Lothery then took Paceley to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment. Paceley was later taken to another hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. None of the witnesses or participants reported the incident after it occurred.

Lothery was later placed under arrest charged with:

· Assault 2 Degree

· Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (5 Counts)

