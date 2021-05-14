Advertisement

Metcalfe County man arrested after accidental shooting

Jessie Lothery
Jessie Lothery(MCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified by TJ Samson Hospital staff that someone had come to the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

According to MCSO, Jessie R. Lothery and his brother, Shane D. Paceley, were sitting on a coach smoking marijuana at a home on Wilson Circle in the presence of three infants and two adults. Officials said Paceley showed his Ruger 9mm pistol to Lothery. While Lothery had possession of the pistol, it discharged one round, striking Paceley in the right wrist and then continued into the couch. According to the report, the discharge occurred in the direct vicinity of the infants.

Officials said that instead of contacting emergency medical services, Lothery then took Paceley to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment. Paceley was later taken to another hospital where he was admitted for his injuries. None of the witnesses or participants reported the incident after it occurred.

Lothery was later placed under arrest charged with:

· Assault 2 Degree

· Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (5 Counts)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stewart
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Butler County murder
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Adair County
Barren County seniors
Barren Co. seniors choose a variety of paths following graduation
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU president responds to Gov Beshear’s announcement on mask mandate
Warren Co. extension office
Warren County extension office creating waystation for diminishing Monarch Butterfly