North Texas too much for WKU in C-USA softball tournament
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No. 4-seeded WKU Softball fell into the consolation side of the Conference USA Tournament bracket with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded North Texas on Thursday afternoon.
WKU Softball moves to 28-13 overall on the season with Thursday’s loss while North Texas improves to 38-10.
WKU will face [3] Charlotte on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT in a win or go home game. The 49ers suffered a Thursday loss to [2] UAB by a score of 5-2.
