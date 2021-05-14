Relay for Life kick-off set for May 18 at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Emerging on the other side of this pandemic, it’s important to remember we have other health concerns we continue to tackle.

Event organizers of Relay for Life of Warren County have planned the kick-off event for May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark in the Reinhart Club.

Warren County’s Relay for Life is one of more than 2,500 annual events around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which offers programs and services to help people manage their cancer treatment and recovery and find the emotional support they need.

Relay for Life of Warren County will be October 30, 2021 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

For more information, email jill.isom@cancer.org or call 270-745-1964.

