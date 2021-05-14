Vaccinating children: What parents should know as Med Center opens clinic to kids 12-15 Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Melinda Joyce, Med Center Health’s director of pharmacy, said as soon as the CDC authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for the use of children ages 12-15, health officials at the hospital starting to plan how they could accommodate getting the age group vaccinated through their facility.

“We were able to go right ahead and start taking appointments right away,” Joyce said. “We really do want to make sure that we can get this age group vaccinated as soon as we can.”

You can first make an appointment to get your child vaccinated by texting COVID at 270-796-4400. A parent or guardian will need to be with the child to sign a consent form at the time of the appointment. A worker at the site will ask for your insurance card, but it is not required.

“We only bill for the administration fee and if someone doesn’t have an insurance card, that is fine, they still can come on in and get their vaccine,” Joyce explained.

Children will be able to get vaccinated at any Med Center facility that offers Pfizer’s vaccine. Joyce said Pfizer’s vaccine is just as safe for children as it is for adults. Children may experience the same side effects such as a sore arm or fever, but this is normal.

She encourages everyone to get vaccinated, but when talking about children in this age group, she said it is important for them to get the shot because though most children may not get as sick from COVID-19 as adults, there have been multiple instances of children being hospitalized because of the virus, and even some reported deaths.

“In addition, children can spread the virus,” Joyce said. So, you know, dealing with other family members wanting to go on vacation, sports activities, all of those things, when you have fully vaccinated children, then that really makes a difference as far as your comfort level.”

She also made the point that now if you are fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, as long as you don’t have symptoms, it is no longer recommended that you have to quarantine.

“It would make it a little bit easier to make sure that, you know, our sports teams can continue to practice and play games, that we can still be able to visit family members, go on vacation,” Joyce explained. “There’s just a lot of good, important reasons to make sure that our children are getting vaccinated as well.”

Med Center Health is also partnering with the pediatrics department at Graves Gilbert Clinic to administer the vaccines. You can pre-register for your child to get the vaccine through your pediatrician thereby calling 270-780-0554.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.