Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will return to full capacity at venues, events June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest COVID-19 update after the CDC relaxes mask guidelines.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky will return to 100 percent capacity at all venues and events on June 11. The mask mandate would also expire June 11 with the exception of places such as hospitals and other areas where there are people vulnerable to the virus.

Gov. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the commonwealth to safely and sustainably ease restrictions. With about 1.9 million Kentuckians vaccinated, the Governor said everyone who is eligible should be able to get a dose of a safe and effective vaccine ahead of June 11.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

The Governor said a review of COVID-19 data from the period when many Kentuckians were vaccinated, this March and April, proves the effectiveness of vaccines. Over the two months, total cases declined 18%; hospitalizations declined 19% and deaths declined 48%.

In addition to setting the June 11 date for lifting all capacity restrictions, the Governor said Thursday the commonwealth would immediately follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer need to wear a mask in most places. Click here to read the updated facial covering requirements. The Governor announced on June 11, we also will eliminate our mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.

Watch below.

