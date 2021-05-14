Advertisement

WKU president responds to Gov Beshear’s announcement on mask mandate

Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU president Timothy Caboni responded to Governor Beshear’s announcement on Kentucky’s mask mandate being lifted on June 11th.

According to President Caboni, starting today those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear a mask on WKU’s campus.

However, there are some limited exceptions, including the Preston Center and Gilbert Graves Clinic.

Caboni also encouraged all students to get the vaccine if they have not already done so.

President Caboni sent a letter updating WKU's school year after Beshear's update on masks
President Caboni sent a letter updating WKU's school year after Beshear's update on masks

