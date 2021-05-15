Advertisement

2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALLS OF ROUGH, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in Falls of Rough Friday afternoon, K105 reports.

K105 reports that the child went missing at 55 Jenny Green Road (Falls of Rough Resort and Golf Course) and that the family was at the location for a wedding.

The body of 2-year-old Serenity Mansfield, of Owensboro was located Friday evening around 7:30 p.m.

“Serenity’s body was located by a farmer about six miles downstream from where she apparently fell into Rough River Lake,” K105 reports.

Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson responded to the scene and pronounced Serenity deceased. Serenity’s body is scheduled for autopsy at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

