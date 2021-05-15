Advertisement

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit to the track for a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 15, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit comes into the Preakness as the favorite. But the history of the Derby winner has not always found success on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

In the past four decades, 28 of 40 Kentucky Derby winners have failed to win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. Two winners (Justify and American Pharoah) have gone on to win the Triple Crown, but that still means 70 percent of Kentucky Derby champions in that time period have fallen short.

Here are the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds:

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1

