2021 Preakness Stakes purse revealed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, the purse for the Preakness Stakes has decreased. This year’s Preakness Stakes purse is $1 million. It was $1.5 million in 2020, a decrease from a record $1.65 million in 2019.

The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive $600,000, 60 percent of the total purse.

here is the breakdown of the rest of the Preakness purse:

First place - $600,000

Second place - $200,000

Third place - $110,000

Fourth place - $60,000

Fifth place - $30,000

