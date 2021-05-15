Advertisement

2021 Preakness Stakes purse revealed

The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive $600,000, 60 percent of the total purse.
(WYMT)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, the purse for the Preakness Stakes has decreased. This year’s Preakness Stakes purse is $1 million. It was $1.5 million in 2020, a decrease from a record $1.65 million in 2019.

The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive $600,000, 60 percent of the total purse.

here is the breakdown of the rest of the Preakness purse:

First place - $600,000

Second place - $200,000

Third place - $110,000

Fourth place - $60,000

Fifth place - $30,000

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear announces a return to full capacity at Kentucky venues and events.
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will return to full capacity at venues, events June 11
Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
Samantha Stewart
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Butler County murder
Jessie Lothery
Metcalfe County man arrested after accidental shooting
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate

Latest News

WKU Softball C-USA Champions
Lady Toppers win the 2021 C-USA Softball conference tournament Championship
Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
2021 Preakness Stakes odds
WKU VS NORTH TEXAS
WKU VS NORTH TEXAS
WKU VS CHARLOTTE
WKU VS CHARLOTTE