2021 Preakness Stakes purse revealed
The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive $600,000, 60 percent of the total purse.
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second straight year, the purse for the Preakness Stakes has decreased. This year’s Preakness Stakes purse is $1 million. It was $1.5 million in 2020, a decrease from a record $1.65 million in 2019.
The winner of the 2021 Preakness Stakes will receive $600,000, 60 percent of the total purse.
here is the breakdown of the rest of the Preakness purse:
First place - $600,000
Second place - $200,000
Third place - $110,000
Fourth place - $60,000
Fifth place - $30,000
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.