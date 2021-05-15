Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested on drug and firearm charges during traffic stop

Christopher Page, 26, of Bowling Green
Christopher Page, 26, of Bowling Green
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HART CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Hart County Sheriffs Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 218 in Horse Cave.

According to Hart County Sheriff, a K-9 search lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Christopher Page of Bowling Green.

Page was arrested on the following charges:

- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Cocaine) (Enhanced By Firearm)

-Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess (Enhanced By Firearm)

-Speeding 12mph Over the Speed Limit

-Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting

-Failure to Produce Insurance Card

-Failure to Wear Seatbelts

Page was taken to the Hart County Jail.

