Gov. Beshear: 488 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 5 deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear says 1,908,850 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 488 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state total to 452,250 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.83 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 118 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 5 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, with no additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,648.

As of Saturday, 403 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 51 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.