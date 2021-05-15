Hot Rods win a defensive struggle 1-0 over Asheville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This was a pitching duel as the bats were not in good shape for either the Bowling Green Hot Rods or the Asheville Tourist. But in the end, the home team was able to make just a few more plays and take this one 1-0.

Greg Jones had the lone RBI in the bottom of the 6th inning for Bowling Green and that would be enough to pull out the victory.

HOT RODS BOX SCORE 05-14-21 (Jeff Lightsy)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.