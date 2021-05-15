Advertisement

Lady Toppers win the 2021 C-USA Softball conference tournament Championship

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They have done it! Your 2021 C-USA Softball conference tournament Champions are the 2021 WKU Lady Toppers. After losing their second game of the tournament to #1 seed North Texas, WKU battled back to winning three elimination games in a row to claim the title.

In Saturday’s Championship game Amy Tudor’s team didn’t leave anything to chance scoring three runs in the first two innings. It was the fourth inning that changed the entire game for WKU. The offense exploded for 6 runs in the 4th and put the host team up 9-2.

WKU was able to tack on four more runs in the game and pull out the win 13-4.

WKU finished with 13 runs off 17 hits including four home runs. Shelby Nunn comes in for the relief win pitching 5 innings giving up just 3 hits and 2 earned runs.

