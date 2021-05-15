Advertisement

Lady Tops win two in a row and advance to the C-USA Championship game

GAME 8 of CUSA Softball Tournament on May 13, 2021 at WKU Softball Complex (Photo by Steve Roberts/Conference USA)(Steve Roberts/Conference USA | Steve Roberts/Conference USA)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amy Tudor and the WKU Lady Toppers softball team came into Friday just one loss away from their season coming to an end. Well, they ended the day advancing to the conference championship game. This comes after they defeated both #3 Charlotte and #1 seed North Texas in back-to-back games.

In game one the Lady Tops had a terrific pitching performance by Kennedy Sullivan. The sophomore from Georgetown, Kentucky pitched 6 innings giving up just one earned on 6 hits with 5 strikeouts. This helped lead WKU to a 3-2 victory over the 49ers.

In game two the storyline was more dominant pitching by the host team. Junior Shelby Nunn led the way with a complete game performance giving up just two hits and one earned run. WKU pulled this one out late with a 4-2 win.

They will now take on UAB in a winner takes all Championship game Saturday, May 15, at the WKU Softball complex. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM.

