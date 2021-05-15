Lady Tops win two in a row and advance to the C-USA Championship game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Amy Tudor and the WKU Lady Toppers softball team came into Friday just one loss away from their season coming to an end. Well, they ended the day advancing to the conference championship game. This comes after they defeated both #3 Charlotte and #1 seed North Texas in back-to-back games.

In game one the Lady Tops had a terrific pitching performance by Kennedy Sullivan. The sophomore from Georgetown, Kentucky pitched 6 innings giving up just one earned on 6 hits with 5 strikeouts. This helped lead WKU to a 3-2 victory over the 49ers.

TOPS WIN!!



Sullivan earns the win and the Hilltoppers end Charlotte's season!



Back in action at 5:15 p.m. tonight! pic.twitter.com/2vMN81XRBa — WKU Softball (@WKUSoftball) May 14, 2021

In game two the storyline was more dominant pitching by the host team. Junior Shelby Nunn led the way with a complete game performance giving up just two hits and one earned run. WKU pulled this one out late with a 4-2 win.

They will now take on UAB in a winner takes all Championship game Saturday, May 15, at the WKU Softball complex. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM.

TOPS WIN!!



Make it a double win day and tomorrow we're playing for a championship!#GoTops | #TopsTogether pic.twitter.com/2CIt7j9JjN — WKU Softball (@WKUSoftball) May 15, 2021

