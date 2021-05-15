Local businesses, consumers excited to ‘get back to normalcy’ after eased mask guidelines

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the CDC released new COVID-19 related guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most public places. The same day, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will follow the same guidelines.

This means privately owned businesses are no longer required by the state to enforce a mask policy that everyone has to follow. “It’s just, it’s been a long time coming, and I think it’s time,” Eric Sublett, the owner of Firehouse Pizza, said.

13 News visited the Firehouse Pizza in Morgantown on Friday. Sublett said he is grateful for all of the support he has received during the hardships of the pandemic, but now it is time to get back to normal.

“Once the decision came down, it was like, ‘finally, maybe some hope for the future,’ and both sides of the argument can just lay all that to rest and we can move on,” he said.

Lisa and James Neighbors were eating at Firehouse Pizza Friday afternoon. They echoed the same sentiment, saying they are excited to now be able to ditch the masks.

“I understand the masks...but it is good to see that life’s going to get back to normal, or some type of new normal,” Lisa said. Her husband James said he is excited to see people get out and feel a sense of freedom.

“People can get out and enjoy life a little better, and go forward,” he said.

Eric Sublett said he has been serving his community for 20 years now, and trusts that his customers will make the right decision when it comes to wearing a mask or not. “I’m not going to ask them for their vaccination records, I just really think it’s a common-sense practice. You’re not going to be around people when you’re sick,” he said.

Sublett said he is also looking forward to June 11 when businesses in the state can open at full capacity. “We can start planning bigger and better events, and just look forward to those fun times that restaurants provide for the communities,” he explained.

