Advertisement

Local businesses, consumers excited to ‘get back to normalcy’ after eased mask guidelines

Firehouse Pizza in Morgantown, Ky.
Firehouse Pizza in Morgantown, Ky.(WBKO)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the CDC released new COVID-19 related guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask in most public places. The same day, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will follow the same guidelines.

This means privately owned businesses are no longer required by the state to enforce a mask policy that everyone has to follow. “It’s just, it’s been a long time coming, and I think it’s time,” Eric Sublett, the owner of Firehouse Pizza, said.

13 News visited the Firehouse Pizza in Morgantown on Friday. Sublett said he is grateful for all of the support he has received during the hardships of the pandemic, but now it is time to get back to normal.

“Once the decision came down, it was like, ‘finally, maybe some hope for the future,’ and both sides of the argument can just lay all that to rest and we can move on,” he said.

Lisa and James Neighbors were eating at Firehouse Pizza Friday afternoon. They echoed the same sentiment, saying they are excited to now be able to ditch the masks.

“I understand the masks...but it is good to see that life’s going to get back to normal, or some type of new normal,” Lisa said. Her husband James said he is excited to see people get out and feel a sense of freedom.

“People can get out and enjoy life a little better, and go forward,” he said.

Eric Sublett said he has been serving his community for 20 years now, and trusts that his customers will make the right decision when it comes to wearing a mask or not. “I’m not going to ask them for their vaccination records, I just really think it’s a common-sense practice. You’re not going to be around people when you’re sick,” he said.

Sublett said he is also looking forward to June 11 when businesses in the state can open at full capacity. “We can start planning bigger and better events, and just look forward to those fun times that restaurants provide for the communities,” he explained.

On Saturday, Firehouse Alley is hosting a live bluegrass music event, for more information you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Stewart
UPDATE: Woman arrested in Butler County murder
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will follow latest CDC guidelines relaxing mask mandate
Galwyn Harris
Russellville gym owner charged with rape of student
Cannon Pendergrass
UPDATE: Police arrest man after lengthy standoff in Glasgow
Gov. Andy Beshear announces a return to full capacity at Kentucky venues and events.
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will return to full capacity at venues, events June 11

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine clinic comes to Morgantown Saturday
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic comes to Morgantown Saturday
Warren Co. extension office creating waystation for diminishing Monarch Butterfly @ 5
Warren Co. extension office creating waystation for diminishing Monarch Butterfly @ 5
St. Jude Dream Home @ 5
St. Jude Dream Home @ 5
Local law enforcement honor National Police Week with flag-raising ceremony @ 5
Local law enforcement honor National Police Week with flag-raising ceremony @ 5