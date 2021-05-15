Overcast this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A quiet Saturday so far as skies went from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy this afternoon! Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s this evening.

Temperatures flirting with the lower 70s and upper 60s this afternoon. (wbko)

You may need the umbrella this evening as light rain enters south central KY. You’ll want to keep it around as we track scattered showers tomorrow as well! Daytime highs will be flirting with the low to mid 70s. We warm up through Monday with a high of 78. Isolated showers may occur after 1pm. Scattered showers will dominate Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday though we’re not expecting a complete washout. Temperatures will be flirting with the low to mid 80s by Thursday! Lows will also be on the increasing trend as we’ll wake up to temperatures in the lower 60s all week! A slight chance of rain is possible on Friday though we expect mostly sunny conditions the majority of the day. Next weekend will be much warmer with daytime highs flirting with the mid to upper 80s. Just remember, you’ll need the rain gear for all of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High 72, Low 59, winds S-6

MONDAY: Overcast. Slight chance for isolated showers. Warmer. High 78, Low 62, winds S-8

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 78, Low 62, winds S-10

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 92 (1900)

Record Low: 36 (1904)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.38″ (+1.75″)

Yearly Precip: 24.58″ (+4.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: High (7.9 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

