Baltimore (AP) - Rombauer crosses the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes. Midnight Bourbon came in second while Kentucky derby winner Medina Spirit finishes third.

ROMBAUER HAS WON THE @PreaknessStakes!



Rombauer passed Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the stretch at @PimlicoRC! pic.twitter.com/sfQmuO1Qjc — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 15, 2021

Rombauer gives trainer Michael McCarthy his first Preakness win and it gives jockey Flavien Pratt his first Preakness win as well.

Rombauer crosses the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes. — WBKO Sports (@wbkosports) May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.