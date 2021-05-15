St. Jude Dream Home: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment talks participating and prize sponsoring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home are officially on sale.

The house is being built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build and will be located in the McCoy Place subdivision off of Three Springs Road.

This year we’re only selling 7,000 tickets.

If you get your ticket by May 16 at midnight you’ll be eligible to win our Tickets on Sale prize: a Spartan zero turn mower courtesy of Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment.

Brandon Gabbard of Legacy Power Equipment spoke on the prize, “it’s kind of a 25 horsepower engine, it’s the same model, we’ve given out the last two years, both winners have really enjoyed it, and we, we expect another winner to enjoy it again this year.”

He also spoke on getting involved with St. Jude for the third year in a row.

“The owners here at Legacy, wanted to get involved with an organization that would impact the community, and stretch beyond our community, in itself and so there’s no better organization than St. Jude, the real reason is to raise money, that’s your main goal to raise money to fight childhood cancer. We wanted to give something big, so a mower is a pretty good size, you know, we can donate several different small items throughout the year, but one big prize really gets the community to rally around it.”

To get your ticket go to wbko.com/dreamhome, dreamhome.org, by calling 1-800-834-5461, in-person at Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment, and Bowling Green Home Furnishings. You can also buy them at several Houchens locations across the area: Crossroads IGAs in Bowling Green on Scottsville Road, Russellville Road, Mt. Victor Lane, KY Hwy 185, Nashville Road, Three Springs Road and South Main Street in Smiths Grove. You can also get them at the IGAs in Glasgow on South L. Rogers Blvd., Happy Valley Road and East Main Street.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.