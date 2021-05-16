Bikers ride for 11-year-old battling cancer in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone and everyone, and it does not discriminate.

11-year-old carmen is currently battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer in her knee.

On Saturday, several biker groups gathered together to Ride for Carmen.

“She is my hero and if I can be the type person that she is through, regardless of whatever she’s going through, I think we all need to work towards that,” says Phil Kennedy of Freewind Ministries, who is also a friend of the family.

Carmen’s battle began last year, “the end of August of last year, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. It’s been extremely stressful and obviously, it’s progressed really, really quickly,” says Dana Scott, Carmen’s aunt.

Several bikers organized the benefit ride to help Carmen’s family with medical costs and other necessities.

Big Mike with Sin City Disciples spoke about the event, “we’ve got vendors, food truck vendors outside, we’re doing a big auction out there out front, all the proceeds are gonna go to help support her. We just do anything we can to try to help out and give back to the community and that’s what a lot of people fail to do nowadays is give back.”

Phil Kennedy of Freewind Ministries, who is a friend of the family says it is important to step up to make a difference.

“In these times, especially since all the COVID and stuff started seems like there’s been so many people this and that people have become divided and pulled apart from each other and it seems like we’ve all got to start doing our part stepping out here and we’ve all got to remember how we want to be treated, how we want to be loved, and treated also,” says Kennedy.

Kennedy says he admires the outlook Carmen has on life.

He also adds, “and for her to go through what she’s going through and to see the hope and to see the light in that little girl’s eyes, regardless of what she’s going through.”

“Carmen, sweetheart, we all love you and there is so so many people that love you. We pray for you daily and girl, you’re showing the world how to be a rock. So I’m thankful to have you in my life and I’m sure all these people are. Thank you baby girl,” says Kennedy.

Her aunt Dana also says, “even though you’re so young baby, you’ve made a huge impact on other people because all of these people are here because they love you and they want you to get better and they just want you to know that they’re riding for you all the time.”

Carmen’s aunt says with the help of the bikers they will be able to fulfill one of Carmen’s wishes, to go to Florida and play on the beach with her sisters.

