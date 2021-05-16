Advertisement

Food Truck Frenzy brings food trucks together to help two community clinics

By Ana Medina
May. 16, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the first ever Food Truck Frenzy took place in downtown Bowling Green.

Partial proceeds of the event are going to The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

“This event is going to benefit The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. So we provide low cost health care and dental care to those who otherwise would not be able to afford it and to date, we have provided over $42 million worth of low cost health care and dental care,” says Executive Director of the Med Center Foundation, Amy Hardin.

The event was hosted by The Groovy Gus Donut Bus.

Each vendor had a $5 tasting option.

Some of the vendors included South Cow, Gasper Brewery, JD’s Mobile Kitchen, Mellow Mushroom, Pirogue’s Cajun Food, Triple J Fish, Que Pasa Tacos and more.

Steve Garden of The Groovy Gus Donut Bus spoke on how the idea came together.

“We were approached by the Med Center Foundation last fall, because the pandemic had canceled the Med Center Gala to see if food trucks could help out. That was the seed of an idea for this spring. We were able to hatch this crazy idea. Let’s do a food truck rally to support the Med Center foundation because they do such a wonderful job in our community tonight 10% of their proceeds, there’s no buy in just 10% off the top goes right to the Med Center foundation. We love being food truckers and this is why the food truck community loves Bowling Green and loves to help out. So it’s it’s just blown us away about how wonderful this town is,” Garden.

If you’d like to donate to the clinics, you can also go to the Med Center Health Foundation website.

