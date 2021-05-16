Staying warm but clouds will linger this evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw stray showers this morning but we’re staying dry this evening! Temperatures will dip into the low 60s as clouds linger in the area.

Warming trend ahead as clouds linger! (wbko)

Stray showers are possible to kick off the work week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Southerly winds may even help us reach 80! Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in on Tuesday with daytime highs lingering in the upper 70s. We’ll reach the low 80s on Wednesday as partly cloudy conditions set in. This will be a great day to be outside! Clouds will stick into Thursday but expect mostly sunny conditions on Friday. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday, but prepare to warm up to the mid 80s. Our next round of rain comes next Sunday, but enjoy the warm weather ahead!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance for isolated showers. High 80, Low 62, winds S-10

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 78, Low 62, winds SE-11

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 83, Low 63, winds S-12

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 93 (1911)

Record Low: 33 (1997)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+1.68″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+4.82″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1993 Mold Spore Count)

