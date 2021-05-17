Ballroom Dance Studio opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Ballroom Dance Studio is opening in Bowling Green. The studio offers group classes and private lessons for all ages.

According to the owners, it doesn’t matter if you have years of dance experience or not the studio is for everyone to learn and have fun.

The studio will be having its grand opening next Saturday, May 22.

“Next Saturday is our official grand opening of this studio, so this is brand new. We’re going to have a Disney-themed spring show. There are about 50 or so numbers that are going to be in that so you’re going to get a very long show with that. We will have a local band here, which will be playing right after the show. There’s a dinner or cocktail hour there’s a lot going on that night,” said Devan Mcclish, owner.

The grand opening will start at 3:30 next Saturday, the studio is located on Porter Pike.

