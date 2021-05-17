Advertisement

Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue

BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue
BGPD investigate shooting on Beauty Avenue(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a Sunday evening shooting in Bowling Green.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, they were called to a home Sunday evening where the caller said a man had been shot multiple times.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered the victim with gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs. The officer administered first aid and spoke with the female witness.

The female witness stated there had been an altercation before the shooting in Franklin, and when they returned to the home on Beauty Avenue in Bowling Green an unknown person began shooting at her and the victim.

The victim was taken by EMS and was advised to stay in the hospital for at least 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
On Sunday Curbside Ministries and Icy Sink Church recognized a member for their faithful...
Local church recognizes faithful member for service
Beshear
Gov. Beshear: 287 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 8 deaths
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
Food Truck Frenzy
Food Truck Frenzy brings food trucks together to help two community clinics

Latest News

Briarwood ESL Program
Briarwood ESL Program
Steve Meredith was a longtime Bowling Green radio personality and founder of Stuff the Bus...
WKU broadcasting scholarship named in honor of longtime Bowling Green radio personality
Kentucky State Police "Cover the Cruiser" Starts Today
Kentucky State Police holding Special Olympics fundraiser
Monday and Tuesday stands the chance for some light rain showers, but the middle and latter...
Clouds stick around to start the work week with seasonable temps