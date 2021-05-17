Bowling Green man hospitalized after shooting on Beauty Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is recovering in the hospital following a Sunday evening shooting in Bowling Green.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, they were called to a home Sunday evening where the caller said a man had been shot multiple times.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered the victim with gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs. The officer administered first aid and spoke with the female witness.

The female witness stated there had been an altercation before the shooting in Franklin, and when they returned to the home on Beauty Avenue in Bowling Green an unknown person began shooting at her and the victim.

The victim was taken by EMS and was advised to stay in the hospital for at least 24 hours.

